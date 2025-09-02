Indian Army arrives in US for 21st edition of 'Yudh Abhyas 2025'

New Delhi, Sep 2 A contingent of the Indian Army has touched down at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, the US, for the 21st edition of 'Yudh Abhyas 2025', scheduled from September 1 to 14, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

"An Indian Army contingent has reached Fort Wainwright, Alaska, for the 21st edition of Yudh Abhyas 2025 (01–14 Sept)," posted MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on social media 'X.'

"Alongside US 11th Airborne Division troops, they'll train in heliborne ops, mountain warfare, UAS/counter-UAS ans joint tactical drills - boosting UN PKO & multi-domain readiness."

A striking image shared by the MEA captures Indian troops assembled in front of the imposing C-17 Globemaster III, symbolising the strategic lift behind the joint Indo-US defence cooperation.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, the Indian contingent comprises soldiers from a battalion of the Madras Regiment, while their American counterparts hail from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment - popularly known as the "Bobcats" of the Arctic Wolves Brigade, part of the US Army's 11th Airborne Division.

Over two weeks, both forces will undertake an intense regimen of tactical drills, including heliborne operations, rockcraft, mountain warfare, casualty evacuation, combat medical training, and integration of Artillery, Aviation, and Electronic Warfare systems.

Subject-matter experts from both sides will lead joint working groups on key domains such as information warfare, UAS and counter-UAS tactics, communications, and logistical coordination.

The exercise is set to conclude with jointly planned tactical manoeuvres, live-fire drills, and high-altitude combat simulations - underscoring a shared commitment to UN peacekeeping readiness and enhanced multi-domain operational capabilities.

'Yudh Abhyas', a cornerstone of Indo-US defence cooperation, not only deepens military interoperability but also reflects the evolving strategic convergence between the world's two largest democracies.

Notably, the joint drills come amid geopolitical complexities, including heightened trade tensions and recent US criticism over India's energy ties with Russia.

