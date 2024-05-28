Indian Army Assault Dog 'Zeba' Displays Her Skills During India-France Joint Training Exercise Shakti; See Pics

Belgian Malinois assault dog Zeba of the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps showed her impressive skills during the recently concluded India-France Joint Training Exercise Shakti 2023-24 at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya..

Canine soldiers like Zeba are increasingly playing a vital role in military operations, acting as "force multipliers" for troops. Their exceptional skills and training make them valuable assets in various situations.

See Pictures of Zeba

Canine warriors of #IndianArmy act as force multipliers in any operation. #Zeba, a Belgian Malinois Assault Dog of @GajrajCorps_IA showcasing her skills in the recently conducted India-France Joint Training Exercise Shakti 2023-24 at Foreign Training Node, Umroi.@adgpi… pic.twitter.com/OdzI6Vl1uE — Gajraj Corps (@GajrajCorps_IA) May 28, 2024

The 7th edition of the India-France Joint Military Exercise "Shakti" held on May 13 at the Joint Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya. The exercise was aim to enhance the joint military capacity of both sides to undertake Multi-Domain Operations in a sub-conventional scenario.