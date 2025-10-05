Indian Army assists in swift flood rescue operation in Bhutan

New Delhi, Oct 5 A sudden flood in the Amochu River area early Sunday morning left several families and workers stranded in Bhutan’s temporary housing and workforce camp. Despite challenging weather conditions, a coordinated rescue effort between Bhutanese authorities and the Indian Army ensured all affected individuals were brought to safety.

When a Druk Air helicopter was unable to take off due to inclement weather, Bhutan sought urgent support from India.

Responding swiftly, the Indian Army deployed two helicopters.

The teams airlifted stranded workers to safety and ensured they received immediate medical care.

The Royal Government of Bhutan has expressed sincere gratitude to the Indian Army for its timely and life-saving assistance, as well as to the Royal Bhutan Army and Druk Air teams for their courageous efforts.

The episode once again underscored the enduring friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and India.

Notably, according to the Bhutanese media reports, the Amochu River experienced a sudden flood that affected several families residing in the temporary Quarantine Housing and Workforce Management Centre.

The swift rise in water levels left many individuals stranded, prompting an immediate emergency response from local authorities.

“During the early stages of the rescue operation, two individuals were reported missing; one believed to have been washed away and the other unaccounted for,” said Bhutan’s Ministry of Home Affairs in a press note.

“Local authorities quickly sought support from Druk Air Helicopter Services. Unfortunately, due to inclement weather, the helicopter was unable to take off from Paro. The Royal Bhutan Army (RBA) then coordinated with the Indian Army for urgent assistance,” it added.

In a prompt and commendable response, two helicopters from the Indian Army were deployed and arrived at the site around 12.55 p.m.

The helicopters successfully airlifted the three stranded individuals to the CST ground, from where they were transported to the hospital for medical care.

“In a positive turn of events, it was later confirmed that the two previously reported missing workers were also found alive and safe,” it said.

“The Royal Government of Bhutan extends its heartfelt appreciation and deep gratitude to the Indian Army for their timely and life-saving assistance,” it added.

