Indian Army comes to rescue of people stranded due to heavy snowfall in J-K

The Indian Army came to the rescue of people stranded due to heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

"As a spell of heavy snowfall engulfed the complete Valley and threw normal life out of gear, three incidents came to light, where the Indian Army rushed to the aid of civilians in trouble," read the official release.

The first was in aid of stranded truck drivers and civilians on NH-44 due to incessant snowfall on the night of February 22. The vehicles had come to a halt with many trucks stranded and the truck drivers rendered helpless with no food or water.

Realising the predicament of the truckers, Rashtriya Rifles headquarters located at the Northern Portal of the Navyug Tunnel providing them with hot food and tea. A family stranded in a car at the Navyug Tunnel was also evacuated and safely escorted to the nearest town of Doru.

In another incident, on February 23, at around 1200 hrs, an ambulance carrying a pregnant woman in a critical condition got stuck at Navyug Tunnel. The lady was being taken to Anantnag Hospital. A distress call was made and Rashtriya Rifles located at Wuzur immediately sprang into action.

A team led by an officer and recovery vehicles cleared the path for the Civil Ambulance carrying the patient and her family and guided it to the Medical facility at the Garrison. The patient was then shifted in the Military Ambulance and evacuated to Civil Hospital, Doru along with her family.

In the meantime, news of another pregnant lady stranded in her private vehicle towards Banihal end of the Navyug Tunnel reached the headquarters. She was also safely shifted to the Ambulance and evacuated to Doru hospital. This timely action by the Army helped save these precious lives, read the release.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor