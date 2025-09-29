Indian Army conducts exercises to validate efficiency of indigenous drones

Chandigarh, Sep 29 A two-sided joint exercise named Vayu Samanvay was conducted at the Field Firing Range of Naraingarh, near here, in Haryana on Monday to validate the efficiency of indigenous drones and their employment in a contested electronic warfare environment.

The exercise, conducted under the aegis of Western Command, demonstrated the capability of the Indian Army to undertake tactical-level offensive operations by its own unmanned aerial systems in a contested environment for securing operational objectives and destruction of targets, as well as the effectiveness of its own counter-UAS systems in a complex battlefield scenario.

The exercise highlighted the operational preparedness of Army troops and underscored their capability to innovate solutions, modify tactics and procedures amidst evolving battlefield challenges.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, witnessed the exercise and lauded the troops for their professionalism and technological adaptability. The Army Commander emphasised the role of drones in future warfare and the need for their employment in various domains of warfare.

He also stressed upon continuous need to refine the drills, incorporating innovative employment of drones.

Addressing the requirement of effectively countering the enemy drone system, he stressed the requirement of simultaneous development of counter-drone systems. He said these systems were very effective during Operation Sindoor also and the Indian Army effectively countered the aerial systems of the enemy.

The exercise also featured an impressive display of a wide range of drones from across the industry, including several cutting-edge indigenous platforms, underscoring India’s growing self-reliance and technological prowess in the unmanned systems domain.

The conclusion of the exercise not only showcased the highest standards of training, synergy and future-battlefield readiness of the Indian Army, but also reaffirmed the Armed Forces' resolve to safeguard national security with determination, adaptability and future-focused preparedness.

