Indian Army female doctor Capt Deeksha posted with Special Forces unit

Captain Deeksha a doctor in the Indian Army has been posted as a Medical Officer with a Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) battalion.

Captain Deeksha has undergone training with the special force troops and has undergone rigorous training with the special forces operatives.

She was misidentified to have been deployed in Turkiye as part of Operation Dost.

In the pictures shared by Indian Army, she can be seen training with her male counterparts. She is a medical doctor and is trained for special operations as she may be required to provide help to troops during special operations.

Medical officers in special forces units have earlier also been closely associated with special operations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor