Indian Army Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Uttar Pradesh

An Indian Army helicopter made an emergency landing in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Friday, June 6, during a routine exercise. Due to a technical fault, the pilot safely landed the helicopter in a field in the Yamuna riverbank village of Chilkana.

Also Read | Gujarat: Indian Air Force Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Jamnagar.

There were no injuries, and both the pilot and co-pilot were safe. Army and police officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. No damage has been reported.

Army Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Saharanpur

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: An army helicopter made an emergency landing during a routine exercise in the Yamuna riverbank village of Chilkana in Saharanpur district. Both pilots are safe. Upon receiving the information, army and police officials reached the site. Army personnel… pic.twitter.com/808bRF6lms — IANS (@ians_india) June 6, 2025

SP Dehat Sagar Jain stated that a Sarsawa Air Force helicopter had made an emergency landing, and Army officials had arrived at the location. No casualties have been reported. The Army team is currently working to fix the technical fault. More details are awaited.