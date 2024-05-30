Indian Army-Jammu and Kashmir Police Clash: Case Registered Against 16 Army Soldiers, Including Three Lt Colonels

A case against 16 army personnel, including three officers, was filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for assaulting policemen at the Kupwara police station. During the clashes, five police personnel, including the Station House Officer, were injured in the incident, said official sources told NDTV.

A video of a clash between police and army soldiers is now making rounds on social media. In the video, the soldiers are seen storming inside the Kupwara Police station late on Tuesday. As the video progresses, it can also be learned that the fight broke out between two groups.

Clash Between Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kupwara

🔺INDIAN ARMY VS INDIAN POLICE | MONITORING:#Indian Army soldiers stormed a police station of Kupwara in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Many personnel of Jammu and #Kashmir Police were seriously injured due to the brutal violence of the Indian Army soldiers. pic.twitter.com/eHU5KpYeFQ — Tactical Tribune (@TacticalTribun) May 30, 2024

However, the Army has denied the allegations that its soldiers had beaten up some policemen. “An altercation between police and Army personnel and beating up therein of police personnel are misfounded and incorrect. Minor differences between the police personnel and a territorial army unit on an operational matter have been amicably resolved.," said the army in a statement.

According to the FIR, 16 soldiers were named in it, including three Lt Colonel officers. They have been booked on charges of rioting, attempt to murder, and the kidnapping of policemen at the police station.