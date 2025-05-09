Indian Army Jawan From Andhra Pradesh’s Sathya Sai District Killed in Pakistan Firing at LoC

On the evening of Thursday, May 8, 2025, an Indian Army jawan named Murali Naik, 27, of Kalli Thanda hamlet of Puttagundlapalle village of Gorantla mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh, was killed by Pakistani forces firing across the border along the Line of Control (LoC). Murali Naik, the son of Sri Ram Naik, was from a low-income farming family in the tribal hamlet of Gorantla, according to the local police. Following India's Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army violated the truce and launched massive artillery and mortar strikes on India at the sensitive Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir. During the conflict between India and Pakistan, Murali Naik was killed after suffering severe injuries while serving on the front lines. He got injured and passed away after attempts to airlift him to New Delhi failed.

On May 10, his remains will likely arrive in his hometown, where full military honours will be performed at the last rites. The nation and Murali Naik's hometown have been shaken by his martyrdom. Residents and local authorities have expressed their pride and sorrow over his sacrifice.

Murali was slain when the opposing side opened fire. Two or three other members of our panchayat are serving in the army," aid Gaddamthanda Panchayat sarpanch Vasudev Nayak.

"It is tragic that Murali Naik, a soldier from Gorantla Mandal, Penukonda Assembly Constituency, Sri Sathya Sai District, lost his life in the defence of the nation," said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in his condolence message. Honouring the martyr Murali Naik, who gave his life in defence of the nation. I send his family members my sincerest sympathies.

In response to India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistani forces have increased their artillery shelling, which is part of a string of escalations along the Line of Control. After the Pahalgam terror incident, the operation focused on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). These unprovoked ceasefire violations have been met with commensurate responses from the Indian Army.

There have been civilian casualties in addition to military ones. Pakistani forces have fired indiscriminately across the Line of Control and International Border, killing at least 13 civilians—including four children—and injuring 59 more.