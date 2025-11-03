Indian Army organises educational tour for border village students in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, Nov 3 In a remarkable initiative under Operation Sadbhavana 2025, the Indian Army's Ace of Spades Division, stationed in the border belt of Rajouri and Poonch districts, has organised a National Integration Tour for students from remote villages along the Line of Control (LoC).

The tour aims to broaden the horizons of these young minds by exposing them to the cultural, educational, and developmental diversity of the nation, inspiring them to dream big and contribute positively to society.

As part of the tour, students will visit prestigious institutions including the Southern Command of the Indian Army, National Defence Academy (NDA), and National Defence Law College, along with several other national and international centers of excellence.

Hailing from areas that have witnessed cross-border shelling, these students symbolise courage and hope, and their participation highlights the Army’s commitment to fostering unity, peace, and trust in border communities.

Addressing the students, Major General Kaushik Mukherji, GoC Ace of Spades Division, encouraged them to make the most of this opportunity and serve as messengers of peace and national pride.

“Gain as much knowledge and experience as you can. Let this tour motivate you to serve your nation with pride and become ambassadors of unity in your region,” he said.

Students from both Rajouri and Poonch districts expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for this opportunity.

"We are thankful to our Army for giving us this chance to see the strength and diversity of our country. We feel proud of our Indian Army, which always stands with us and guides us toward a brighter future," they said.

The initiative stands as a shining example of peace, progress, and partnership, reaffirming the Army's dedication to empowering youth in the nation's border regions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor