Indian Army Recovers Drone Near Sensitive Pathankot Border Village After Pakistan Military Strike (Watch Video)

In a development that has raised fresh security concerns, a drone was recovered by the Indian Army near Karoli village in Pathankot district, a sensitive region close to the India-Pakistan border. The drone was swiftly taken into custody, and security forces launched an intensive search operation in the surrounding areas. Officials confirmed that the situation is under control, but security forces remain on high alert. The recovery comes amid heightened vigilance due to persistent cross-border tensions. Pathankot, a strategic location housing key military installations, has witnessed multiple security threats in the past, including a major terror attack in 2016.

Pathankot, Punjab: A drone was found near Karoli village and was immediately taken into custody by the Indian Army. The Army conducted a thorough search of the surrounding area. The situation is under control, and security forces remain on high alert. — IANS (@ians_india) May 9, 2025

On Thursday, Pakistan launched aerial attacks on Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border, but those were successfully foiled by India’s air defence systems. Pakistan triggered the war and the Indian forces launched retaliatory attacks. The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated. The attacks seem to be in retaliation for Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, from where the attack on tourists in Pahalgam was planned. Terrorists killed 26 tourists -- 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.