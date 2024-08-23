Indian Army Requests Return of Mini UAV from Pakistan After It Accidentally Crosses Border Due to Technical Malfunction

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2024 05:21 PM2024-08-23T17:21:38+5:302024-08-23T17:21:52+5:30

Indian Army Requests Return of Mini UAV from Pakistan After It Accidentally Crosses Border Due to Technical Malfunction

The Indian Army has requested Pakistan to return the 'Mini UAV' that accidentally crossed the border due to a technical malfunction during a training mission early on Friday, August 23. The army said that they had sent a hotline message to Pakistani troops to return the UAV, which drifted into the Nikial Sector.

