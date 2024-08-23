Indian Army Requests Return of Mini UAV from Pakistan After It Accidentally Crosses Border Due to Technical Malfunction
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2024 05:21 PM2024-08-23T17:21:38+5:302024-08-23T17:21:52+5:30
The Indian Army has requested Pakistan to return the 'Mini UAV' that accidentally crossed the border due to a technical malfunction during a training mission early on Friday, August 23. The army said that they had sent a hotline message to Pakistani troops to return the UAV, which drifted into the Nikial Sector.