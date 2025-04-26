Indian Army responds firmly to ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along LoC

New Delhi, April 26 In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan has resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC). Over the past two days, Pakistani military posts have been targeting Indian positions with small-arms fire. The Indian Army has given a strong and appropriate response to these provocations, official sources said.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties on the Indian side during the exchange. A similar incident was reported on Friday, when Pakistani forces once again opened fire across the LoC. The Indian Army responded firmly, demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to maintaining national security.

The increased tension comes in the aftermath of a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists. In a horrifying act of targeted violence, the attackers asked for the identities and religion of the tourists before shooting them.

The incident resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives and has triggered intensified anti-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

In response to the attack, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in J&K on Friday to review the security situation.

During his visit, General Dwivedi held crucial meetings with top military commanders and security officials. He met with the Lieutenant Governor of J&K and reviewed security arrangements with the Director General of Police.

The COAS also conducted inspections at the headquarters of the Victor Force and 15 Corps, receiving detailed briefings on the ongoing operations.

The visit underscores India’s multi-pronged strategy to dismantle the infrastructure and ecosystem of terrorism. The Indian government has also announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty in response to the Pahalgam attack. This decision is expected to significantly impact the water supply flowing from India to Pakistan, increasing pressure on Islamabad.

India has clearly stated that the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan takes concrete steps to curb terrorism.

General Dwivedi's high-level meetings focussed on short-term and long-term security measures and emphasised enhanced coordination among various security agencies to ensure peace and stability in the region.

