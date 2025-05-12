Indian Army Says Night Remained Peaceful in Jammu & Kashmir and Along the International Border

The Indian Army on Monday morning, May 12, informed that the night in Jammu and Kashmir and nearby areas along the international border (I&B) remained peaceful, and no signs of ceasefire violation incidents were reported from the other side of the border. This marks the first calm night after 'Operation Sindoor'.

"The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border. No incident has been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," said the Indian Army.

However, during the press briefing, Indian Armed Forces chiefs indicated that Operation Sindoor will remain, and the army and other forces will remain combat-ready. Any violations at the border by Pakistan Rangers or Pakistan will be retaliated against in an appropriate manner.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of both India and Pakistan will hold talks today at 12 noon to discuss the “understanding” that they reached on May 10 evening to halt the military operations along the International Border and Line of Control.

The Indian Armed Forces Launched 'Operation Sindoor' to destroy terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok) on the night of May 6 and 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam deadly attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people. This was later escalated to major tensions between the two countries following missiles and drone attacks from the other side. However, the Indian defence system retaliated and gave a 'befitting' reply.