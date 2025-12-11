Indian Army sets up full-scale field hospital in flood-hit Sri Lanka under Op Sagar Bandhu

New Delhi/Colombo, Dec 11 The Indian Army contingent deployed in Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu has established and operationalised a fully functional field hospital in one of the region's worst-hit areas devastated by floods, providing urgent medical relief to thousands of affected citizens.

Upon landing in Colombo, the contingent undertook an arduous 18-hour journey to reach the disaster zone, navigating washed-out roads, collapsed infrastructure and widespread communication outages.

When they arrived, the only available space for the hospital was an empty parking lot with interrupted electricity, unreliable water supply and severely impaired communication networks -- conditions that would have delayed any conventional medical response.

Lt Col Jagneet Gill, Contingent Commander of the Indian Army team deployed under Operation Sagar Bandhu in Sri Lanka, underscored the collaborative nature of the mission and the shared commitment of both nations to effective humanitarian assistance and disaster-response preparedness.

He highlighted the Indian Army contingent's effort in providing medical assistance to the affected citizens.

Working closely with Sri Lankan authorities, the team converted these challenges into opportunities through swift coordination and technical expertise.

Army engineers and medical teams worked through the night to erect fully functional shelters, integrating portable power generators to support critical care units, surgical procedures and life-saving interventions.

They collaborated with district officials to ensure a regular water supply and set up a dedicated communication centre, restoring real-time connectivity with Indian agencies and local administration for efficient logistical coordination.

To enhance speed and quality of deployment, the contingent also employed new-age technologies. Surveillance drones were used for aerial mapping to plan the hospital layout in flood-affected terrain. HVAC-equipped medical tents allowed the rapid creation of a sterile and fully operational Operation Theatre.

Specialised tools for blood and sample transport significantly reduced diagnostic turnaround time, improving patient outcomes.

Within days, the field hospital expanded into a comprehensive multi-speciality medical hub, offering Operation Theatre facilities, X-ray and laboratory services, dental care and multiple OPDs covering surgery, orthopaedics, dental treatment and family medicine.

With these capabilities, the contingent has already provided medical assistance to over 5,000 patients, offering treatment as well as emotional reassurance to families grappling with the crisis.

The Medical Task Force consists of 85 personnel, including specialist doctors, surgeons, engineers, signalers and logistics teams. Beyond healthcare, the signal detachment repaired a damaged optical fibre cable connected to a key mobile tower, restoring crucial communication services for locals.

The contingent is also supplying potable water through portable treatment systems and delivering humanitarian aid wherever required.

Through determination, skill and compassion, the Indian Army has emerged as a vital pillar of support for Sri Lankan citizens.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India's commitment to its neighbourhood is reflected as much in empathy as in capability, strengthening the enduring friendship between the two nations.

