Indian Army Soldiers Celebrate Diwali at LoC, Dance to 'Maston Ka Jhund' and Light Diyas (Watch Video)

Jammu and Kashmir (October 30, 2024): As the nation prepares to celebrate Diwali, Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir marked the eve of the festival with singing and dancing. A video sahred by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter) captured soldiers joyfully dancing to "Maston Ka Jhund," a song from the Bollywood movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) dance and sing as they celebrate #Diwali2024pic.twitter.com/enX5FJ3lqz — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2024

Dressed in their duty gear and carrying service rifles, the soldiers also lit earthen lamps (diyas) and burst firecrackers to commemorate the auspicious occasion.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) burst crackers & lit earthen lamps



#Diwali2024pic.twitter.com/IsvcQAZnKh — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2024

One soldier told ANI, “Today, we are celebrating Diwali with our other family—the army jawans. We are far from our families.” He reassured the public, saying, “I appeal to my fellow countrymen not to worry about anything. Happy Diwali to all from the Indian Army. We are standing here, guarding the border.”

Another jawan extended Diwali greetings to the nation, stating, “We want to assure our people that we are firmly standing at the LoC. Celebrate the festival with your families.” He added, “The Army is our home. We spend ten months here and take leave for the remaining two. We mix with the rest of the soldiers like our own family.”

Visibly emotional, one soldier remarked, “We miss our families, but we are happy to be celebrating Diwali here. I want to tell my countrymen to celebrate Diwali at home

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | An Indian Army soldier posted along the Line of Control (LoC) sings a song as he extends #Diwali2024🪔 wishes to the countrymen https://t.co/J1whf1R6V2pic.twitter.com/Ftu3hzSAip — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2024

The nation is set to celebrate Diwali on October 31, with festivities beginning on Dhanteras. Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. The five-day celebration starts with Dhanteras and concludes with Bhai Dooj, as families decorate their homes with lamps, share sweets, and participate in joyous festivities that embody unity and hope.

