Indian Army taught Pakistan a lesson: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Patna, May 11 A day after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi praised the Indian Army’s swift and decisive action during Operation Sindoor, asserting that Pakistan was forced to seek U.S. mediation due to the pressure exerted by India’s military might.

“Within just two days of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army taught a tough lesson to Pakistan. Now they understand the power of our defence forces,” Manjhi said, addressing the media in Gaya on Sunday.

He further added that the Indian government's stance on terrorism remains unchanged despite the ceasefire, highlighting the termination of the Indus Waters Treaty as a strong diplomatic move post-Pahalgam terror attack.

“Any terrorist activity from now on will be treated as an act of war. We have no enmity with the people or the Army of Pakistan, but we have zero tolerance for the terrorists operating from their soil,” Manjhi declared.

“I praise PM Narendra Modi and the Indian Army for their exemplary courage and bravery during Operation Sindoor,” Manjhi said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also extended gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for their courage and professionalism during Operation Sindoor.

He reiterated his demand for the Prime Minister to call a special session of Parliament.

“The entire nation has one stand against terrorism. A special session of Parliament is necessary to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the Pahalgam attack and during Operation Sindoor,” Yadav said.

Yadav also appealed to media organisations to report sensitively on national security matters. “I had urged the media three days ago, with folded hands, to exercise caution while covering Operation Sindoor. I repeat that appeal today,” he emphasised.

The ceasefire, facilitated following high-level discussions, including a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi, has drawn mixed reactions from political leaders, though most remain unified in their support for India’s armed forces and national security policies.

