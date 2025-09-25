Indian Army to hold Agniveer recruitment rally in Andaman & Nicobar Islands in October

Chennai, Sep 25 The Indian Army will organise a major Agniveer recruitment drive in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands next month, aiming to bring job opportunities closer to local youth and reduce the need for long-distance travel to mainland centres, Army officials said on Thursday.

The rally, being held under the banner "Delhi Se Dweep", is planned at two locations.

The first phase will take place at the Netaji Stadium in Sri Vijaya Puram from October 8 to 10 for candidates from north and middle Andaman and South Andaman districts.

The second phase will be held at the Mini Sports Stadium in Campbell Bay on October 14 and 15, exclusively for aspirants from the Nicobar district.

The initiative is part of the Army's ongoing effort to reach remote and far-flung regions.

It is being coordinated by the Chennai Recruiting Office (Headquarters).

Only those who were shortlisted in the recently conducted online common entrance examination for the recruiting year 2025–26 are eligible to participate.

Successful candidates will be enrolled in various categories, including Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Office Assistant/Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman ( Classes 10 and 8 pass), Sepoy in Pharmacy, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistant in Veterinary, and Agniveer General Duty (Women) for the Corps of Military Police.

According to the Army, the recruitment drive is fully automated, fair, and transparent, ensuring equal opportunities for all aspirants.

Candidates have been urged to avoid touts or middlemen claiming to influence the selection process.

Applicants must carry all required documents in the prescribed formats, including affidavits, as mentioned in the rally notification available at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Admit cards were issued in the last week of August, and candidates are advised to check their registered email IDs and the official website for reporting dates and times.

For clarifications, aspirants can contact the Chennai Recruiting Office (Headquarters) located in Fort Saint George Complex (phone number: 044-25674924).

The Army has also emphasised that only merit and hard work will determine selection, and no agents or agencies are involved in the process.

The recruitment is expected to open new doors for the energetic youth of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, offering them a chance to serve the nation with pride and honour while ensuring equal access to careers in the Army from even the southernmost regions of the Nicobar district.

