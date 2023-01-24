Indian Army to show case only Made in Indian weapons at this year's Republic Day Parade

By ANI | Published: January 24, 2023 01:14 PM 2023-01-24T13:14:31+5:30 2023-01-24T18:45:02+5:30

India is celebrating its 74th independence on Thursday, January 26.

At this Year's Republic Day Parade, Indian Army would showcase only Made in India Weapons systems, officials said.

"The weapons to be displayed include the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence missiles and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles," a statement said.

