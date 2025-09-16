Indian Army troops undertake route march in Sikkim’s rugged terrain

New Delhi, Sep 16 Troops of the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps successfully completed a route march with full battle loads across the challenging terrain of Sikkim, reaching altitudes of up to 17,000 feet.

The march, conducted over six days and nights from September 9-15 through steep gradients, icy winds, and rugged tracks, tested the soldiers’ physical stamina, mental resilience, and collective spirit.

According to officials, each soldier carried his full operational load — weapons, equipment, and survival gear — replicating battlefield conditions in high-altitude areas.

“While the Army continues to integrate modern technology, drones, and smart logistics into its operations, such exercises remain indispensable,” said PRO Defence.

“They ensure that soldiers are prepared to operate even in situations where technology may be constrained, reaffirming the primacy of human endurance and adaptability,” he added.

Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, GOC, Trishakti Corps, stated, “Technology enhances our capabilities, but it is the soldier’s grit and teamwork that ultimately wins battles. This march reinforces confidence in our ability to fight and prevail in the harshest conditions.”

The successful completion of this march reflects the Trishakti Warriors’ commitment to operational readiness and their role in safeguarding the nation’s frontiers in the eastern Himalayas.

This comes days after Indian Army and Navy held high-altitude combat diving training in Sikkim from August 30 to September 5.

“A joint Scuba and Combat Diving Exercise was conducted by the Indian Army PARA (Special Forces) and the Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) in Sikkim at an altitude of 17,000 feet, from August 30 to September 5,” said a press release from Defence PRO last week.

During the training, participants carried out open circuit air diving, closed circuit pure oxygen diving, dives up to a depth of 17 metres in extreme cold-water conditions, and combat night diving.

