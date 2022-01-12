Indian Army working towards women empowerment, says Army Chief General MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday said that the Indian Army is continuously making efforts to encourage women empowerment.

"In order to provide equal opportunities to women, the Indian Army has granted Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers, at par with their male counterparts", said Gen Naravane. With the grant of PC, women officers can aspire to achieve greater glory, and shoulder higher ranks and responsibility, he added.

He also informed that preparations are already underway at the National Defence Academy, to induct women cadets from June 2022.

"The first batch of women soldiers of the Corps of Military Police (CMP) academy has successfully completed their training and have joined their units. These are major developments towards women empowerment in the country.

"In the field of Human Resource Management, including meeting the aspirations of our Women Officers. The first batch of women soldiers of the CMP has successfully completed their training and have joined their units. These are major developments towards women empowerment in the country", stated the Army Chief.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor