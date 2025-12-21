Indian Army's Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Department celebrates its Corps Day

New Delhi, Dec 21 The Indian Army celebrated the 42nd Corps Day of Judge Advocate General’s Department on Sunday, even as the Ministry of Defence paid tribute to the legal framework that strengthens the Force from within.

On the Raising Day of the Judge Advocate General Branch, the Ministry also shared on social media a podcast bringing focus to the institution that upholds discipline, justice and the rule of law within the Indian Army.

“In an insightful conversation, Major General Sandeep Kumar, JAG of the Indian Army, explains the role, responsibilities and evolving challenges of the JAG Branch- from military justice and operational legal advice to emerging domains of warfare,” wrote the Ministry about the podcast in a message on X.

The Judge Advocate General’s Department traces its history to the British Articles of War-1385. The Army Act Bill was laid in Parliament on December 21, 1949, and therefore, December 21 is celebrated as the Corps Day of the Judge Advocate General’s Department.

Being the legal branch of the Indian Army, it deals with military-related disciplinary cases and litigation. The Judge Advocate General is the legal advisor to the Chief of Army Staff in matters of military, martial (in its fighting service aspect) and international law and also assists the Adjutant General in matters relating to discipline involving application of military law.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court set aside the limit restricting the seats of women in the JAG Branch, holding it to be violative of the right to equality.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan said that the selection should be based only on merit.

The top court was hearing a writ petition of two women, who ranked fifth and sixth in merit, and challenged the Army's gender-based vacancy split (six for men, three for women) in the JAG Entry Scheme, arguing it unfairly denied them selection despite higher eligibility.

"The executive cannot reserve vacancies for men. The seats of six for men and three for women are arbitrary and cannot be allowed under the guise of induction. The true meaning of gender neutrality and the 2023 rules is that the Union shall select the most meritorious candidates. Restricting the seats of women is violative of the right to equality," the bench said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor