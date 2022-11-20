Indian Army's 'Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav' to begin in Guwahati from today

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, the Indian Army, under the aegis of HQ Eastern Command has organized a two-day Conclave "Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav" on the theme of 'Celebrating Contribution of India's North East Region (NER) in Nation Building', starting from Sunday.

The event will be on till Monday in Guwahati with an aim of highlighting the contribution of NER towards nation-building, felicitating Veer Naris and showcasing NE culture.

According to the press release, "The prestigious Conclave will be an apt opportunity to spread awareness about the role of unsung heroes of North East Region in India's independence struggle, the contribution of the Indian Armed Forces and other important organs of the Government like North Eastern Council (NEC), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Assam Rifles and Northeastern Frontier Railways (NFR) towards overall development of NER, promote the integration of NER as also further cement Civil-Military relations."

"It is the first time that such a unique event has been conceived and the mega event is being supported by the state governments of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur & Nagaland as also North Eastern Zone Cultural Council (NEZCC)," further stated.

The program highlights include Panel Discussions at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati on November 20 in which eminent personalities including Meghalaya Chief Minister and renowned speakers from the Indian Army, NEC, NFR and civil society will deliver illuminating talks on contemporary issues of great relevance.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will be taking part in this event.

As a part of the celebrations, the brave Veer Naris of NER would also be felicitated during a special event on November 20 at Narangi Military Station and about 100 Veer Naris are expected to attend the first-of-its-kind outreach program.

On November 21, a mega event would be organised at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, which would include a weapons/ equipment display and adventure activities display by the Armed Forces, a fusion band concert, a medley of cultural performances from NER, a special performance by local pop bands, an extravagant musical theatrical it would be followed by the first-ever Drone Show at Guwahati.

The mega event will be a fitting tribute to the indomitable spirit of the people of North East and symbolise a perfect synergy amongst all stakeholders in North Eastern Region.

( With inputs from ANI )

