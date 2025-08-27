Indian Army’s White Knight Corps leads relief ops in Vaishno Devi, Katra after deadly landslides

New Delhi, Aug 27 The Indian Army’s White Knight Corps has stepped in to assist in relief and rescue operations following deadly landslides near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps stated about the update on releif Operations:

"Update: Relief Operations: Katra Relief Column of #WhiteKnightCorps at Ardhkuwari, Katra in concert with rescue parties of Shrine board, JKP and CRPF are assisting the victims of landslide. Close coordination with all agencies being carried out to maximise humanitarian aid. We Serve, We Protect!"

The landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall, have claimed the lives of five people and left four others injured.

The incident occurred on Tuesday near the Garnaai Lota area on the Kishanpur-Domel Road, where five pilgrims from Sampu town in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district were caught in the debris.

According to police officials, three of the youths were swept away in strong water currents, while two managed to survive by swimming and clinging to a tree.

The heavy downpour has also wreaked havoc across Jammu and Kashmir. In the Kashmir Valley, normal life was disrupted after mobile phone and internet services were suspended by several service providers due to the weather conditions. This sudden disruption left many residents cut off from essential communication.

In the Jammu division, the situation was equally grim. All major rivers were flowing above the danger mark, inundating low-lying areas and causing significant damage to infrastructure.

A bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot highway collapsed under the pressure of the swollen river, forcing the highway to be closed. Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar highway has been blocked due to shooting stones, adding to the transportation woes.

As coordinated relief efforts continue, the Army, local administration, Shrine Board, and paramilitary forces are working around the clock to rescue those affected and provide essential aid to stranded pilgrims and locals.

