Indian auto sector accelerates on GST reforms; Maruti, Tata, Hyundai report strong sales in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 1 India’s automobile sector accelerated sharply in November, powered by resilient consumer demand and a renewed sense of policy stability following the recent GST ratification. The combined effect not only lifted buyer confidence but also pushed major automakers to record-breaking monthly performances, signalling strong momentum going into the year's end.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, posted its highest-ever monthly sales, with total dispatches soaring 26 per cent year-on-year to 2,29,021 units, up from 1,81,531 units a year earlier.

Strong traction across entry-level, compact and SUV segments pushed up domestic passenger vehicle sales by 21 per cent to 1,70,971 units. Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, jumped to 12,347 units, while compact cars, including Baleno and Swift, rose to 72,926 units. Utility vehicle sales, including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, continued to drive momentum, touching 72,498 units.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) Limited also reported a robust performance, with combined domestic and international sales growing 25.6 per cent to 59,199 units in November 2025. Domestic PV sales, including EVs, expanded 22 per cent to 57,436 units.

The company’s international business was a standout driver, with exports skyrocketing to 1,763 units, up an extraordinary 3,164.8 per cent from just 54 units last year. EV sales remained a key highlight, posting a 52.2 per cent jump to 7,911 units.

Hyundai Motor India, too, posted a stable growth with total sales 9 per cent higher year-on-year at 66,840 units. Domestic sales rose 4 per cent to 50,340 units on the back of sustained interest in popular models across segments. Exports witnessed a sharper increase at 16,500 units as against 13,006 units last year.

Analysts say the combination of festive-season demand, improving consumer sentiment and policy stability post GST ratification has helped boost sales across segments.

Automakers are likely to maintain the momentum in the coming months with the inventory pipelines stabilising and new launches hitting the market.

