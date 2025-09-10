Indian borders on high alert following violent protests in Nepal

New Delhi, Sep 10 In the wake of violent protests that have gripped Nepal over the past two days, central agencies have issued a major security alert along the India-Nepal border, cautioning that miscreants could exploit the unrest to trigger violence in adjoining Indian states.

According to officials, the intelligence input warned that under the cover of turmoil in Nepal, anti-social elements may attempt to incite violence and cause damage to public property in the border areas.

Following this, central agencies alerted security forces deployed on the India-Nepal border, including the Uttarakhand Police, UP Police, Bihar Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Heightened security measures have been put in place across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar to prevent any possible breach of law and order along the porous frontier.

Security forces have been instructed to remain on maximum alert and intensify vigil.

In Uttarakhand's Champawat, where the border connects to Nepal's Mahendranagar, security has been tightened after the Nepal Army imposed a curfew.

In Pithoragarh's Dharchula, which also shares a porous border with Nepal, anxiety has gripped many locals worried about their relatives across the frontier. Security officials have also heightened the surveillance at the border.

Similar measures were witnessed in Bihar's Madhubani, where the SSB has been deployed at border posts.

Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar told IANS, "Given the current situation in Nepal, Madhubani Police are fully alert, with all border police stations placed on high alert. All the circle inspectors and station staff are on the field, especially at border posts, maintaining round-the-clock vigilance."

"People who are crossing the border are being allowed to do so with all the checking. We are checking the identifications. Our efforts are that no anti-social elements cross the border," he added.

In Uttar Pradesh, security was intensified across seven border districts -- Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said that the security strategy includes round-the-clock patrolling and strict checks at entry points, with 73 checkpoints placed on heightened alert.

In Lakhimpur Kheri district, Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said, "We are keeping a close watch on the law and order developments in Nepal. We are in constant coordination with the BSF and other security officials."

He added that joint patrolling is being carried out, and adequate police deployment has been ensured.

Officials reported that the situation at the Gaurifanta border, which connects Pallia tehsil to Nepal's Dhangarhi, remained tense but calm under strict monitoring.

Meanwhile, the India-Nepal border at Panitanki in West Bengal's Darjeeling district has also been placed on high alert, with security forces maintaining round-the-clock surveillance.

