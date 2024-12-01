Indian, Cambodian troops take part in joint exercise

New Delhi, Dec 1 The first edition of Joint Table Top Exercise, CINBAX, between the Indian Army and the Cambodian Army commenced at Foreign Training Node, Pune, on Sunday.

The exercise will be conducted from December 1 to 8.

The Cambodian Army contingent comprises 20 personnel with an equal number of Indian Army personnel from an Infantry Brigade taking part in the exercise.

Exercise CINBAX is a planning exercise aimed to wargame the conduct of joint Counter Terrorism (CT) operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The exercise will focus on discussions on the establishment of a Joint Training Task Force for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance besides planning of operations in the CT environment.

Various contingencies will be war-gamed and employment of force multipliers in the sub-conventional operations will also be discussed. The exercise will also involve discussion on information operations, cyber warfare, hybrid warfare, logistics and casualty management.

The exercise will be conducted in three phases. Phase-I will focus on the preparations and orientation of participants for CT operations during UN peacekeeping missions.

Phase-II will involve the conduct of the Table Top exercises and Phase-III will involve finalisation of plans and summing up. This will bring out practical aspects of the theme-based training and aims to enable the participants to comprehend the procedures through situation-based discussions and tactical exercises.

The exercise will also showcase weapons and equipment of Indian origin promoting 'Atmanirbharta' and indigenous capabilities in defence production.

The inaugural edition of Exercise CINBAX will focus on enhancing trust, and camaraderie and achieving the desired level of interoperability between troops on both sides.

It will also enhance the joint operational efficiency of both the Armies while undertaking peace-keeping operations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor