Indian, Chinese Troops Exchange Sweets at Several Border Points on Diwali After Border Disengagement (Watch Video)

Army sources said that troops from India and China exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Thursday to mark Diwali. The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed the disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, bringing a fresh thaw in the Sino-Indian ties.

"Sweets exchange between members of the troops of India and China took place at several border points along the LAC on the occasion of Diwali," an Army source told news agency PTI. The exchange took place at five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points along the LAC, the sources added. On Wednesday, an Army source said that troops of both sides had completed the disengagement at the two friction points and patrolling would commence soon at these points.

Indian and Chinese Troops Exchange Sweets

Sweets to be exchanged at all border personnel meeting points between India and China on account of Diwali. pic.twitter.com/6WPPWREXMn — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 30, 2024

The verification process after the disengagement was in progress and patrolling modalities were to be decided between ground commanders, the source said then. "Talks will continue at the local commander level," the Army source added. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on October 21 said in Delhi that an agreement was finalised between India and China following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020.