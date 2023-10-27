Indian citizenship plea of Telangana Congress’ NRI leader rejected

Hyderabad, Oct 27 In a major jolt to the Congress party’s NRI leader Jhansi Reddy, authorities rejected her application for Indian citizenship.

Jhansi Reddy, an American citizen, is a Congress ticket aspirant from the Palakurthi Assembly constituency.

The Hyderabad District Collector informed Reddy that her request for Indian citizenship cannot be considered as she has not been living in India continuously for a year immediately preceding the date of application.

She had applied for Indian citizenship under Section 5 (1) (g) of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The District Collector wrote that she entered India on June 16, 2022 but has not resided in India continuously for a period of 12 months immediately preceding the date of application which is mandatory to press for citizenship.

She was informed that she can re-apply for citizenship when she meets all the conditions as per the rules prescribed under the Indian Citizenship Act, 2009.

Jhansi Reddy is the founder and president of the US-based organisation Women Empowerment Telugu Association, aimed at creating opportunities for women.

She undertook philanthropic work in the Palakurthi constituency, currently represented by BRS leader and Minister for Panchayat Raj, E. Dayakar Rao.

Expecting a Congress ticket, she had been actively campaigning in the constituency for the last few weeks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor