Indian Coast Guard and Navy Rescue 24 Crew Members as Liberian Container Vessel with Hazardous Cargo Sinks Off Kerala Coast

A Liberian container vessel, MSC ELSA 3 (IMO NO. 9123221), sank off the Kochi coast at around 7.50 am on Sunday, May 25, due to flooding. All 24 crew members on board were rescued, 21 by ICG and three by the Indian Navy's INS Sujata. The vessel went down with 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous cargo and 12 containing calcium carbide. It was also loaded with 84.44 MT of diesel and 367.1 MT of furnace oil.

Given the sensitive marine ecosystem along the Kerala’s coast, ICG has activated full pollution response preparedness. ICG aircraft equipped with advanced oil spill detection systems are conducting aerial surveillance, and ICG ship Saksham, carrying pollution response equipment, remains deployed at the site. So far, no oil spill has been reported.

@IndiaCoastGuard#MRCC, #Mumbai received a Distress Alert regarding Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 developing 26° list approx 38 nautical miles southwest of #Kochi. Vessel departed #Vizhinjam Port on 23 May 25, bound for #Kochi with ETA 24 May 25. #ICG is actively… pic.twitter.com/U7SzOBsE9h — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 24, 2025

The emergency began on May 24, when MSC ELSA 3, en-route from Vizhinjam to Kochi, developed a 26-degree starboard list approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi. The vessel lost stability, prompting a distress call. ICG’s Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) in Kochi immediately launched a coordinated response. An ICG Dornier aircraft was deployed for aerial surveillance, spotting two liferafts with survivors. ICG patrol ships and merchant vessels MV Han Yi and MSC Silver 2 were also diverted to assist, in line with global Search and Rescue protocols.

By late evening, 21 of the 24 crew, including nationals from Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, and the Philippines, had been rescued. Three senior crew members remained onboard to assist with salvage arrangements. However, the vessel’s condition deteriorated overnight and it capsized on May 25, 2025. The three crew members were forced to abandon the ship and were rescued by INS Sujata. The reason for the list is yet to be ascertained.