Indian Coast Guard Evacuates Ailing Man From Motor Tanker Zeal off Gujarat Coast, Given Medical Help (Watch Video)

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated an ailing man from a motor tanker vessel Zeal in the Arabian sea off Gujarat coast and provided medical relief, the force said on Sunday, July 21.

Upon receiving a message on Saturday regarding a medical emergency onboard MT Zeal, an ICG Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was launched from Coast Guard Air Enclave at Porbandar under trying weather conditions, it said.

"The man was reportedly unconscious and suffering from numbness in his lower body and had a very low pulse. The aircraft, braving high intensity winds and heavy rainfall at sea that reduced visibility to less than 100 metres, arrived at MT Zeal some 20 kilometres from Porbandar," it said.

ICG Rescue Ailing Man From Motor Tanker Zeal

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard responds to a medical emergency at sea in highly adverse weather onboard Motor Tanker Zeal, off Mangrol, South Gujarat Coast and evacuated a critical patient of Gabon Republic with Indian national crew suffering very low pulse & lower body numbness.… pic.twitter.com/HFxrVHMiaS — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2024

"The patient was evacuated using a rescue basket and provided interim relief in the aircraft and at the Coast Guard Air Enclave at Porbandar immediately after landing. Once the condition of the patient was stable, he was handed over to the local agency for further medical management," the ICG release said.