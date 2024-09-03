Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing During Medical Evacuation Near Gujarat; Search for Missing Crew Underway

The Indian Coast Guard's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), with 4 aircrews on board, was launched late on Monday night (September 2) to evacuate a seriously injured crew member from the Indian-flagged motor tanker, Hari Leela, located approximately 45 kilometres off the coast of Porbandar in Gujarat. The operation was initiated following a request from the vessel's master.

The helicopter, carrying four aircrew members, was approaching the tanker for the medical evacuation when it encountered difficulties and was forced to make an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea. Fortunately, one crew member was successfully recovered, while the search for the remaining three crew members is currently underway. The helicopter's wreckage has been located.

The Indian Coast Guard has mobilised four ships and two aircraft to assist in the search and rescue operation. "We are committed to ensuring the safety of our personnel and the successful recovery of the remaining crew members," stated an ICG spokesperson.