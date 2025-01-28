Indian Coast Guard renews MoU with Indonesian counterpart for 3 years

New Delhi, Jan 28 The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Indonesia Coast Guard (Badan Keamanan Laut Republik Indonesia-BAKAMLA) renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on maritime safety and security cooperation for another three years, an official said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed during the second high-level meeting in Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, said a statement.

The meeting was led by ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani and BAKAMLA Chief Vice-Admiral Irvansyah with an eight-member delegation, who under the MoU provisions were on an official visit to India from January 24-28.

Discussions centered on bolstering operational collaboration in areas like maritime search and rescue, pollution response, and maritime law enforcement.

Both sides emphasised sharing best practices and maintaining professional exchanges to enhance the safety and resilience of the Indo-Pacific region.

Highlighting the ties between the two nations, ICG Ship Shaunak is currently on a deployment to Jakarta from January 27-30 to strengthen operational linkages with BAKAMLA.

The renewed agreement underscores the commitment of India and Indonesia to fostering a secure and cooperative maritime environment, the statement said.

To enhance its cooperation in the Southeast Asian region, the ICG on December 9, 2024, conducted the second bilateral meeting with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in New Delhi as part of the ongoing cooperation framework established under the MoU signed between the two Coast Guards.

The discussions were led by ICG Deputy Director General (Operations and Coastal Security) Inspector General Anupam Rai and Philippine Coast Guard Deputy Commandant for Administration Rear Admiral Edgar L Ybanez.

Both sides explored avenues to bolster joint SAR operations, ensuring swift responses to maritime emergencies through shared resources and expertise. Cooperation in maritime law enforcement was discussed with an emphasis on addressing transnational maritime crimes such as smuggling, trafficking, and illegal fishing.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of joint efforts in marine pollution response, focusing on training and resource-sharing to tackle environmental hazards effectively.

Additionally, both Coast Guards underscored the significance of capacity building through knowledge exchange, joint exercises, and training programmes to enhance operational capabilities and interoperability.

