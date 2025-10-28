Indian Coast Guard rescues injured Iranian fisherman

New Delhi, Oct 28 Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Sachet successfully conducted a long-range medical evacuation of a critically injured Iranian fisherman with injuries to both eyes in the Arabian Sea off Kochi, Kerala, an official said on Tuesday.

The fishermen had also suffered wounds on the right ear due to an explosion during fuel transfer to the generator on the fishing dhow Al-Owais, the official said in a statement.

The five-crew vessel with engine failure was 1,500 km west of Kochi when the Coast Guard team rescued the injured Iranian, the statement said.

Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai received information from MRCC Chabahar, Iran, regarding the medical emergency and activated the International Safety Net to alert vessels in the vicinity and initiate coordinated assistance, it said.

The ICG ship on return passage from an overseas deployment to East African countries and MT STI Grace, which is a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker en route from Kuwait to Moroni, were directed to render immediate assistance.

The crew of the tanker, after rendezvousing with Al-Owais, administered tele-medical first aid and stabilisation under guidance from ICG medical personnel.

Further, MT STI Grace met with ICG Ship Sachet for patient transfer and further medical management. The injured fisherman is currently receiving medical treatment on board ICG Ship Sachet, which is proceeding towards Goa for further procedures.

The challenging rescue underscores the ICG’s commitment to maritime safety and humanitarian assistance beyond national boundaries, reaffirming its role as a credible and dependable maritime search and rescue agency in the Indian Ocean Region, said the Defence Ministry statement.

Last week, the ICG launched two advanced Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), ICG Ship Ajit and ICGS Aparajit, at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

These vessels are the seventh and eighth in a series of eight indigenously built FPVs being constructed by GSL for the ICG, marking an important step forward in enhancing the nation’s coastal surveillance and response capabilities, said an official statement.

Designed and built entirely by GSL, the FPVs reflect the growing strength of India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

