Indian contingent departs for Australia for joint military exercise 'AUSTRAHIND-23'

New Delhi, Nov 22 The Indian Armed Forces contingent comprising 81 personnel left for Australia on Wednesday to take part in the second edition of Joint Military Exercise AUSTRAHIND-23.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the exercise will be conducted at Perth, Australia from November 22- December 6.

The ministry of defence said that the joint exercise will promote exchange of ideas and jointly rehearse tactics, technique and procedures for conducting tactical operations.

Training curriculum also includes sniper firing, and jointly operating surveillance and communication equipment to achieve a high degree of situational awareness.

Casualty management and evacuation will also be rehearsed besides tactical actions at Company/ Battalion level, MoD officials added.

The exercise will also help in promoting understanding between the two militaries and further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two friendly nations, the official added.

The MoD said that the aim of the exercise is to foster collaborative partnership and share best practices between the two sides.

The exercise will also promote inter- operability while undertaking multi-domain operations in Urban and Semi- Urban terrain under Chapter VII of United Nations on peace keeping operations.

MoD said that the Indian Army contingent comprises 60 personnel from a Battalion of the GORKHA Rifles. The Australian Army contingent comprising 60 personnel will be from the 13th Brigade.

One officer from the Indian Navy and 20 personnel from Indian Air Force will also participate from the Indian side.

The Australian contingent will include 20 personnel each from the Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force.

Exercise AUSTRAHIND was instituted in 2022 and the first edition was conducted in Mahajan, Rajasthan. It is planned to be an annual training event to be conducted alternatively in India and Australia, the official added.

