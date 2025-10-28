Indian culture embraces harmony with nature: MP CM

Bhopal, Oct 28 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that while many nations have exploited nature for their own benefit, India has nurtured and preserved it for centuries.

Chief Minister stated that a consumption-driven lifestyle aggravates the ongoing climate crisis, whereas Indian philosophy emphasises preservation before use and promotes harmony between Yoga and Bhoga, which reflects its true essence.

Yadav made this statement while addressing the seminar organised jointly by the State Policy and Planning Commission, Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology, and EPCO at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal.

The seminar aimed to deliberate on the role of states in addressing climate change and to create a conducive environment for sustainable development through the collective participation of individuals, society and governments.

The upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held in Brazil in November 2025 to discuss issues impacting water, forests, land, biodiversity and human life.

The ideas and suggestions emerging from this seminar will be shared at the Brazil conference. Madhya Pradesh is the first state in India to initiate such discussions, the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Based on the theme ‘Living the Right Way’, the seminar focused on topics such as strengthening the relationship between environment, lifestyle, climate, and sustainable development, and the role of states in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Sharing his views on environmental protection, Yadav said that environmental conservation must become an integral part of daily life.

"The state government is consistently working to expand the green cover, conserve wetlands, rejuvenate water sources, and promote eco-friendly industries," he added.

Yadav said that the seminar is deeply connected to the existence of humanity, the balance of the planet, and the well-being of future generations.

He emphasised the need to link local thinking with global solutions and to progress by maintaining a balance between development and environmental conservation.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor