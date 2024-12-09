Indian Defence Intelligence Agency chief to visit Greece on Dec 10-11

New Delhi, Dec 9 Discussions on shared security challenges and strengthening mutual understanding will top the agenda of Director General, Defence Intelligence Agency, Lt General D.S. Rana, as he begins his official visit to Greece December 10-11, a statement said on Monday.

During the visit, the DG DIA will interact with the senior military leadership of Greece, including Deputy Chief of Defence Vice Admiral Christos Sasiakos, and the Directors at the Hellenic National Defence General Staff.

In addition, Lt Gen Rana will participate in a think-tank interaction hosted by the Institute of International Relations to provide an opportunity to engage with experts on critical defence and strategic issues. He will also interact with the Ambassador of India to Greece Rudrendra Tandon to discuss India's defence ties.

The visit will feature discussions focused on the exchange of information and insights aimed at addressing shared security challenges and strengthening mutual understanding. This visit underscores India's commitment to fostering deeper defence ties with Greece, and highlights the importance of strategic partnership in addressing contemporary security concerns.

In May, Lieutenant General Rana visited Tanzania to reinforce the robust defence ties between the two nations and discuss opportunities for regional security collaboration. During his visit, the DG DIA interacted with the senior military leadership of Tanzania, including the Chief of Defence Staff of Tanzania People’s Defence Force, General Jacob John Mkunda, and his counterpart Maj Gen M.N. Mkeremy, Chief of Defence Intelligence.

In his visit to the Tanzanian National Defence College, he discussed India’s Security Perspective with future leaders of the TPDF. The meetings were aimed at fostering mutual understanding and strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

Lt General Rana also inaugurated the newly set up Defence Wing at the High Commission of India, Dar Es Salaam. As a gesture of goodwill towards expanding military cooperation, he presented the TPDF with Indian manufactured Bullet Proof Jackets.

