Indian delegation led by Supriya Sule welcomes Egypt condoling terrorism in talks with Foreign Minister Abdelatty

Cairo, June 4 An all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule called on Badr Abdelatty, Egyptian Foreign Minister, and welcomed Egypt's condemnation of terrorism in strongest terms the Indian Embassy and put forth India's strong resolve to combat terrorism, the Indian Embassy in Egypt said in a press statement.

The delegation in a two-day visit to Egypt, on Tuesday, interacted with leaders, intellectuals and opinion makers in Egypt in an interactive session chaired by Nabil Fahmy, the former Egyptian Foreign Minister

They also clearly articulated India's strong resolve to combat terrorism and welcomed Egypt's condemnation of terrorism in strongest terms, the Indian Embassy in Egypt said in the press statement on Tuesday evening on social media platform X.

After concluding successful visit to Qatar, Ethiopia, South Africa, the delegation, led by Supriya Sule, includes Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Aam aadmi Party MP Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Congress MP Manish Tewari, BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur, Telugu Desam Party's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Congress MP Anand Sharma, BJP MP and former Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and former Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin arrived in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, on Monday.

On the second day of their visit to Egypt, the delegation from India, led by NCP-SP MP Sule, continued their engagements with top political leadership of Egypt, Arab League, media and intellectual circles.

Both the countries acknowledged the growing momentum in the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their unified stance against terrorism, the press statement said.

The Indian delegation conveyed deep appreciation for Egypt's strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the press statement added.

Foreign Minister Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's full solidarity with India and welcomed deeper bilateral collaboration on counter-terrorism.

The delegation also called on Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, and discussed India's wide-ranging political, economic, and cultural partnership with the Arab world. Both sides emphasised the priority accorded to countering terrorism and the need for sustained multilateral cooperation in this regard.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, at the Heliopolis War Memorial in Cairo, the Indian delegation paid tributes to the numerous Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II, underscoring the enduring historical bonds and shared sacrifices between India and Egypt, the Indian Embassy in Egypt said in the press statement.

At a high-level interaction, led by Nabil Fahmy, the delegation had an opportunity to engage with prominent Egyptian intellectuals, media leaders, and opinion makers.

The delegation reiterated India's principled position and collective resolve to combat terrorism, and welcomed Egypt's consistent support.

Members of the delegation were interviewed by prominent Egyptian media outlets, articulating India's vision on counter-terrorism, regional cooperation, and people-centric diplomacy.

The engagements reaffirmed the mutual commitment of India and Egypt to strengthening their Strategic Partnership and addressing the menace of terrorism, the Indian Embassy in Egypt said in the press statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in a post on X said: "The high-level multi-party delegation from India led by MP Supriya Sule visited the Heliopolis War Memorial in Cairo and paid homage to the supreme sacrifice made by numerous Indian soldiers during the Word Wars I & II. The memorial is a symbol of shared sacrifice and historical bonds between India and Egypt. The members of the Delegation also signed the visitor's book at the Cemetery that comprises the Heliopolis (Port Tewfik) Memorial and the Heliopolis (Aden) Memorial."

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor