Indian diaspora celebrate Diwali, Bandi Chhor Divas in Canada

Chandigarh, Nov 1 Amidst the India-Canada diplomatic rift, the Indian diaspora, mainly from Punjab, celebrated Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas across Canada in a traditional way.

Taking the lead, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished Happy Diwali by writing on X, “Today, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain families will celebrate the triumph of light over darkness with festivities, candles, diyas, and fireworks. Wishing you all joy and prosperity during this special time.”

Indo-Canadian Maninder Sidhu, a first-term Parliament member, in his address in Parliament on Thursday (Canadian time), said, “I’d like to wish everyone celebrating in Brampton and across Canada a very happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas!”

The historic Bandi Chhor Diwas marks the release of 52 Hindu princes from the Gwalior fort with the help of the sixth Guru Hargobind Sahib on Diwali which is also celebrated as the sacred day.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland greeted the diaspora by saying: “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating in #UniRose and across Canada! May this festival of lights bring you and your family joy, love, and prosperity.” She tagged her video on X, showcasing celebrities with the Indian diaspora in the traditional way.

However, Canadian opposition leaders have cancelled the Diwali event scheduled on October 30 without any explanation. In a Diwali message, opposition leader Pierre Poilievre noted, “Today, as Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists and Canadians celebrate the Festival of Lights, we are reminded of our shared values of faith, family and freedom. And the enduring promise that light will always triumph over darkness. Happy Diwali!”

Another Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya, a vocal opponent of pro-Khalistan extremism in the House of Commons who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in August, wished by saying, “From my family to yours: We wish you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous Diwali!”

After meeting PM Modi, Arya wrote on X, “India is a significant and growing market for Canada’s exports and investments, and it serves as a key source for fulfilling our critical talent needs.”

Saying that her family often celebrated Diwali alone in Canada when she was a child, Anita Anand, MP for Oakville, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, said, “Today, there are large festivities across Canada bringing communities together -- including right here in Oakville!”

Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society President and Chief Executive Officer Satbir Singh Cheema told IANS that they celebrated the Festival of Lights with senior citizens in the Assisted Living facility in Surrey in British Columbia with shared laughter, dancing, singing, and the joy of the festival.

In Munich, Germany, the Bharat Diwali Mela brought together the Indian community like never before. Organised by the 'Delhi in Munich Group', the event saw the presence of the Consul General of India in Munich. Shatru Sinha, along with Anshika Singh from the Munich Migration Council.

Sanjeev Sharma, a key member of the organising committee, said for the first time in Germany, members of various Indian communities came together to celebrate Diwali, showcasing the richness of “our culture through food, music, and traditional performances.”

