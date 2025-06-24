Indian diaspora in Berlin shares vision for stronger India-Germany ties with Rajasthan Assembly Speaker

Berlin/Jaipur, June 24 Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani interacted with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) at the Indian Embassy in Berlin on Tuesday.

The interaction highlighted a range of suggestions aimed at strengthening India-Germanny ties and fostering the development of Rajasthan.

Speaker Devnani assured the Indian diaspora that he would convey their concerns and proposals to the appropriate Ministries for resolution.

During the interaction, Hargovind Singh Rana, President of the Rajasthan Foundation in Germany, proposed the creation of a 'Bhasha Park' in Rajasthan -- a centre for learning German language to promote cross-cultural understanding.

He also recommended integrating internationally certified skill development courses into the education system to prepare youth for global employment opportunities and reduce the need for migration.

An Indian diaspora member, Deepak Patil, emphasised the need for direct flights between Berlin and major Indian cities like Delhi or Mumbai, which would benefit NRIs, students, and business travellers alike.

Entrepreneurial potential was another key focus, he added.

Another diaspora member, Kamal Mann, said that Punjabi entrepreneurs based in Germany are eager to invest in Rajasthan, and sought government facilitation and guidance to move forward with such initiatives.

On the humanitarian front, another member from the Indian community, Shailja Patil, urged for long-term visa facilities for parents of Indians living in Germany so that families can stay united and uphold their cultural values.

Another Indian diaspora member, Gopinath, highlighted the construction of a Shri Ganesh Temple in Berlin, being led by the Indian community, and requested cultural support from the Indian government to reinforce the presence of Indian heritage abroad.

Speaker Devnani listened attentively to various issues raised by the Indian diaspora and assured the latter that their concerns would be taken up earnestly.

"Our NRIs are cultural ambassadors of India. Their ideas, experiences, and global outlook greatly contribute to the growth of both Rajasthan and the nation," he said.

"The Rajasthan government is committed to every initiative that serves the public interest, fosters innovation, and strengthens international cooperation."

The interaction not only reinforced the strong bonds between India and Germany but also highlighted how culture, education, language, and trade can transcend borders -- uniting people with a shared vision for a better future.

