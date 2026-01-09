Indian diaspora remains powerful bridge between India and the world: PM Modi on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

New Delhi, Jan 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended warm greetings to overseas Indians on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, stating that the Indian diaspora continues to serve as a powerful bridge between India and the rest of the world.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, Prime Minister Modi said, “Warm greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. The Indian diaspora remains a powerful bridge between India and the world. They have enriched societies wherever they went and, at the same time, stayed connected to their roots. I often say that our diaspora is our Rashtradoots, who have popularised the culture of India globally. Our Government has taken numerous steps to bring our diaspora even closer to India."

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is a significant national event observed every year on January 9 to recognise and honour the contributions of the Indian diaspora to India’s development and its global standing. The occasion provides an important platform for engagement with overseas Indians and acknowledges their role in promoting India’s progress across various sectors.

January 9 was chosen to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa in 1915. Widely regarded as the greatest Pravasi, Mahatma Gandhi went on to lead India’s freedom struggle and profoundly influence the nation’s history. The day symbolises the enduring bond between India and its people living abroad.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention was first instituted in 2003 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It was conceived as a formal mechanism to connect with and recognise the overseas Indian community and to strengthen their engagement with India.

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and is hosted in different cities across the country. This rotating format highlights India’s regional diversity, development, and cultural heritage, while offering overseas Indians an opportunity to engage directly with the country.

Since 2015, the MEA has revised the format of the event by organising the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention as a biennial gathering, with theme-based conferences held in the intervening years. This approach enables more focused discussions on specific areas of interest and fosters meaningful interaction and networking among members of the global Indian diaspora.

The primary objective of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is to recognise the contributions of overseas Indians to India’s development and to enhance understanding of India abroad. It also seeks to mobilise support for India’s causes and encourage initiatives aimed at the welfare of Indian communities worldwide.

Over the years, the convention has facilitated the exchange of knowledge, skills and experiences across sectors, strengthening India’s ties with its diaspora.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred on a Non-Resident Indian, a Person of Indian Origin, or an organisation or institution established and run by them. The award, presented by the President of India, recognises contributions by members of the Indian diaspora towards enhancing India’s image abroad, supporting India’s causes and working for the welfare of local Indian communities.

