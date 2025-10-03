Indian Embassies across globe commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, honouring his timeless ideals

Santiago, Oct 3 Indian diplomatic missions worldwide continued celebrations marking the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, reflecting his universal message of truth, peace, and non-violence, which continues to inspire the world.

Gandhi Jayanti commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's lifelong commitment to truth, non-violence, and social justice. It not only honours his philosophy of peace and ethical living but also serves as the International Day of Non-Violence, which is observed worldwide to spread the message.

Commemorating Gandhi Jayanti, the Indian Embassy in Chile organised exhibitions on Ayurveda and Khadi products from India, showcasing the country’s traditional systems of medicine and promoting the clarion call for “Popularising Swadeshi Products” given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Ghana, the Indian High Commission in Accra marked Gandhi Jayanti at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in IT (GI-KACE).

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Manish Gupta, Director General of GI-KACE Collins Yeboah, and other attendees paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and reflected on his timeless ideals of peace, truth, and non-violence.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the Indian High Commissioner Pradeep Rajpurohit, along with Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion at Kew Place in Port of Spain, remembering Gandhi’s unwavering commitment to truth, peace, and non-violence.

Meanwhile, celebrating Gandhi Jayanti, Indian Ambassador to Colombia, Vanlalhuma, the Embassy officials and members of Utadeo University in Bogota paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the University campus, honouring his timeless principles of truth, non-violence and compassion.

In Cyprus, the Indian High Commission, in collaboration with the Malounta Middle School in Nicosia and the Centre For Social Innovation, organised a special programme marking the 156th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the UN International Day of Non-Violence.

Following the formal proceedings, discussions were held between the Indian High Commissioner Manish and the school authorities on strengthening India-Cyprus Educational and Cultural Cooperation, including the possibility of joint Student Projects, exchange of knowledge in Sustainability, and building educational bridges that connect young Cypriots with India’s culture and innovation landscape.

“The programme concluded on a note of friendship and collaboration, showcasing how India’s vision of Seva (service) and Sarvodaya (welfare of all) resonates with Cypriot partners, opening new avenues for cooperation in education, culture, and environmental action,” India High Commission in Nicosia posted on X.

Additionally, in the United States, the Indian Consul General D.C. Manjunath in Houston joined the Board members of the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston and the Indo-American community in paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary.

The solemn occasion was marked with the singing of patriotic songs, echoing Gandhi’s timeless message of peace, non-violence, and truth.

Furthermore, in Canada, on the occasion of the 156th birth anniversary of Gandhi, India's Acting Consul General in Toronto, Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh, paid tributes to Gandhi.

“The eternal relevance of Bapu’s ideals of truth, non-violence, and compassion continues to inspire humanity towards peace and harmony,” the Indian Consulate General of India in Toronto posted on X.

