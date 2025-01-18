Indian Embassy in Myanmar facilitates repatriation of nationals from Myawaddy job scam centre

New Delhi, Jan 18 The Indian Embassy in Myanmar has successfully facilitated the repatriation of six Indian nationals and one additional individual, who were released from the Myawaddy job scam centre last month.

The group was handed over by Myanmar authorities to Thailand Immigration in Mae Sot on Friday, after completing the local legal process for exit permits. The individuals are now set to be repatriated to India via Bangkok.

In a post on its official X handle, the Embassy on Saturday provided an update on the matter, stating, "Upon completion of local legal process for exit permit, these six Indian nationals and one more, released from Myawaddy scam centre last month, were handed over by Myanmar authorities to Thailand Immigration in Maesot y'day for further repatriation to India via Bangkok."

This marks the continuation of the Embassy's efforts in securing the release of Indian nationals who fall victim to illegal job scams in Myanmar.

Earlier in December 2024, the Embassy had shared that six more Indian nationals from the same scam compound were brought to the local police station for deportation to India. The post mentioned, "101 Indians repatriated to India since July 2024," while reiterating the advisory against accepting job offers in the region without consulting the Indian Mission.

The Embassy strongly reiterated its advice to Indians against taking job offers in Myanmar or the region without first consulting the Indian Mission, to avoid falling victim to fraudulent employment schemes.

Additionally, on January 12, the Embassy reported the repatriation of an Indian national from Kerala, who was released from the Myawaddy scam centre and repatriated via Yangon Airport. This brought the total number of repatriated nationals to 111 since July 2024. The Embassy continues to stress the importance of verifying job offers through official channels to prevent exploitation.

Through these efforts, the Indian Embassy remains committed to supporting its citizens in Myanmar, ensuring their safe return and emphasising caution against fraudulent employment schemes in the region.

