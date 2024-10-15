Indian Enquiry Committee To Visit US For Probe in 'Failed Plot' to Kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The worsening spat between India and Canada appears to have queered the visit to the US of an Indian investigation team tasked with probing allegations that Indian government-linked individuals were directing a foiled plot to assassinate a Khalistani separatist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is also a US citizen.

The US State Department issued a press release on Monday, October 14, saying, "The Enquiry Committee will be travelling to Washington, D.C. on October 15th, as part of their ongoing investigations to discuss the case, including information they have obtained, and to receive an update from U.S. authorities regarding the U.S. case that is proceeding."

Additionally, India has informed the United States they are "continuing their efforts to investigate other linkages of the former government employee and will determine follow up steps, as necessary," the statement, sent to journalists via email, added.

But a link from the email to the State Department website said "This page may have been moved, deleted, or is otherwise unavailable," indicating a wrinkle in the visit. The Indian Embassy declined to comment on the matter, including whether the enquiry committee had arrived or was set to arrive in Washington DC, and the State Department had not returned messages seeking clarity at the time of writing.

State Department Press Release

