Indian envoy meets Cyprus’ dy Tourism Minister to boost bilateral ties, explore direct flight connectivity

Nicosia, Aug 1 As India and Cyprus continue to strengthen their strategic partnership, Indian High Commissioner Manish met with Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Tourism, Kostas Koumis, in Nicosia to discuss deepening bilateral tourism ties.

The two sides explored opportunities for enhanced cooperation through targeted tourism initiatives and held talks on engaging airlines to establish direct flight connectivity between the two nations.

The meeting underscored a mutual commitment to enhance people-to-people connections, boosting mutual visibility and strengthening ties between the nations through heritage and dialogue.

“High Commissioner Manish met with Kostas Koumis , Deputy Minister of Tourism , Cyprus, for a productive exchange on advancing tourism cooperation through focussed initiatives; and working with airlines to explore direct connectivity between our two countries,” High Commission of India in Cyprus, posted on X.

“Amidst growing India–Cyprus strategic partnership, discussions covered areas such as bilateral tourism promotion, cultural exchange initiatives and potential collaboration on film production. The meeting reflects a shared commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties, enhancing mutual visibility, and deepening bonds through heritage and dialogue,” the post added.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive discussions with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, during his visit to Cyprus. They focused on bilateral, regional, and global issues, emphasising the expanding cooperation between the two nations.

Both sides emphasised the value of fostering mutual understanding through cultural and people-to-people ties. They agreed to explore opportunities for enhancing tourism and the establishment of direct air connectivity between Cyprus and India, as well as enhanced air routes via shared partners, to improve ease of travel and boost bilateral exchanges.

Acknowledging the increasing alignment of their values, interests, international outlook, and vision, both sides expressed their determination to further advance this partnership across key sectors. Cyprus and India are committed to deepening their cooperation as trusted and indispensable partners contributing to regional and global peace, prosperity, and stability.

The two leaders recognised people-to-people ties as a strategic asset and multiplier for deepening economic and cultural ties. The two sides agreed to work to finalise a Mobility Pilot Program Arrangement by the end of 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor