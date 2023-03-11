Indian firm in talks with Australian Navy to supply made in India drones

At a time when top Australian brass including their Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are visiting the country, an Indian drone company is in talks with their Navy to supply its drones which can transport cargo and personnel to them.

The drone firm has been ably supported by the Indian Navy to develop its products including the human-carrying 'Varuna' drone, showcased to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an indigenisation event organised by the maritime force.

"The Indian firm is in talks with the Royal Australian Navy through its local partner there to supply them the made-in-India drones," Navy officials told ANI.

The Indian Navy has been supporting and pushing the make in India in the defence sector in a big way and has supported the private sector in developing their products.

The Indian Navy has also placed orders for these drones which are planned to be deployed on large size warships including the new aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to carry personnel and cargo.

The Varuna drone which can carry a human payload, has a range of 25 km and can carry 130 kg payload and has around 30 minutes of flight time.

The drone manufacturer firm's head Nikunj Parashar confirmed that his firm was in talks with forces for the sale of drones but did not discuss the details in this regard.

However, he said he had received big support from the Indian Navy in the development of his drones which are being inducted into the Indian defence services now.

He said the Navy provided its own platforms for helping in the development of products and his firm could develop a multi-copter named Spotter that can remain airborne for two hours for surveillance with their help only.

He said that it was during one of the Industry visits by the Vice Chief of Navy Staff that the defence forces encouraged his firm to work for the military sector and develop a personnel-carrying drone for the Navy.

The Navy has been working on the IDex programme to promote indigenous defence technologies has been a great success for the Indian Navy.

"The Prime Minister launched 75 challenges. We have really expedited and done this job. We had thought that if we have to achieve success, we have to do things differently. We have made our procedures simple so that we can take these cases ahead. We are sure that by August 15, we would achieve our target as promised to Prime Minister Modi," Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said recently.

A number of indigenous platforms and weapons are also planned to be shown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the forthcoming Combined Commanders' Conference scheduled to begin at the end of this month in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister has also set a target of USD 5 billion in exports for Indian firms by 2025 which has led to both public and private sector firms making extra efforts to achieve the objective of the objective.

( With inputs from ANI )

