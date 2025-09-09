Indian forces depart to take part in military exercise ZAPAD 2025 in Russia

New Delhi, Sep 9 Close to the successful use of Russian tech-based weapons in 'Operation Sindoor', 65 personnel of the Indian Armed Forces departed on Tuesday to take part in the multilateral military exercise ZAPAD 2025 in Nizhny, Russia, to enhance military cooperation and improve interoperability, said an official.

The Indian contingent comprising 65 personnel departed for the Mulino Training Ground, Nizhny to participate in the multilateral joint military exercise scheduled to be conducted from September 10 to 16.

The contingent comprises 57 Indian Army personnel along with seven personnel from the Indian Air Force and one from the Indian Navy.

The Indian Army contingent is being led by a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment along with troops from other arms and services, said a Defence Ministry statement.

The multilateral Exercise ZAPAD 2025 is aimed at enhancing military cooperation and providing a platform for participating armies to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of conventional warfare and counter-terrorism operations.

The exercise will focus on joint company level operations in open and plain terrain, wherein troops will undertake missions ranging from joint planning, tactical drills, and special arms skills, said the statement.

It will offer a valuable opportunity to hone joint operational capabilities, integrate emerging technologies, and operate in a multinational combat environment.

Participation in Exercise ZAPAD 2025 will further strengthen Defence cooperation and foster camaraderie between India and Russia, thereby reinforcing the spirit of collaboration and mutual trust.

According to the Defence Ministry, joint military exercises with friendly countries result in constructive engagements in operational terms and enhance the skills of our armed forces in a number of diverse areas of war-fighting.

In this process the current tactical and technological practices/techniques are exchanged during such exercises.

The Ministry said that Indian Armed Forces are represented by various units/battalions in such exercises which is decided based on the nature and requirement of the specific exercise. The expenditure incurred also varies on the magnitude of our participation and assets deployed during such exercises.

This is a continuous process, however, relevant steps are taken from time to time to engage friendly countries and to enhance the scope of exercises based on the principle of mutual benefit and our own strategic requirements, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor