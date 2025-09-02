Indian growth story guided by green principles: Environment Minister Yadav

New Delhi, Sep 2 Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday that India’s model of development is deeply rooted in balancing economic progress with ecological stewardship.

Addressing the 20th Global Sustainability Summit, Yadav said, “Sustainability should not be considered as a goal or an objective. I believe it is a lifestyle choice, an evolving commitment to be resilient, regenerative, and responsible.”

The Minister highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Environment Ministry has recently issued very critical notifications with the aim of building a sustainable future.

Yadav also pointed to the prevailing global trade tensions, policy uncertainties, geopolitical conflicts, and barriers to global financial investments by major economies, collectively create a fragile environment.

The Minister called upon all countries to make sustainability foundational to growth by embracing economy-wide solutions that encompass circular economy models, nature positive actions, green manufacturing and advancing behaviour change for responsible practices.

Yadav said that on August 29, the government notified the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, which create a formal framework for environmental auditing across the country.

The rules establish a two-tiered system of auditors and set up a dedicated agency to transparently oversee the process, said a statement.

“These rules are designed to supplement the existing monitoring and inspection framework of the government, not to replace it”, Yadav stated.

The Minister said the notification of a revised methodology for the Green Credit Programme was also issued on August 29.

Originally launched in October 2023 to encourage voluntary environmental action, the programme has now been strengthened with provisions that allow direct participation by private entities, establish minimum restoration commitments, mobilise private capital for climate action, and utilise Earned Green Credits.

The revised methodology ensures that the Green Credit Programme becomes a catalyst for meaningful eco-restoration, the Minister explained.

Yadav highlighted that on August 31, the Ministry amended the Forest (Conservation and Augmentation) Rules, 2023 to facilitate the objectives of achieving self-reliance in the Critical Mineral sector under the newly launched National Critical Mineral Mission, 2025.

Under this mission, 24 minerals have been identified as critical and strategic, and 29 others have been recognised as important for strengthening the country’s economy and national security, he said.

The amended rules simplify the approval process for mining these minerals in forest areas for both public and private entities, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor