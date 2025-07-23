Indian media sector scales new heights with regional expansion and digital dominance: Govt

New Delhi, July 23 India’s media and broadcasting sector is undergoing a dynamic transformation, marked by steady expansion in traditional platforms and rapid acceleration in digital domains.

A statement presented in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr L Murugan, highlighted key developments across print, television, and public broadcasting.

The number of registered publications has grown from 1.05 lakh in 2014–15 to 1.55 lakh in 2024–25, reflecting a robust increase in regional and vernacular media.

Private satellite television channels have also expanded from 821 to 908 over the same period, underscoring the sector’s resilience and adaptability. Doordarshan’s Free Dish platform now carries 92 private channels and 50 DD channels, offering content in multiple regional languages. This multilingual reach has helped bridge the information gap in remote and underserved areas.

The platform’s growth is part of a broader strategy to democratize access to news and entertainment. Under the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme 2021–26, Prasar Bharati continues to upgrade its transmission capabilities.

Three new transmitters have been approved in Himachal Pradesh, including a 5kW unit in Mandi and 1kW FM transmitters in Chamba and Dharampur.

The scheme, with an outlay of Rs 2,539 crore, aims to modernise All India Radio and Doordarshan facilities, expand FM coverage to over 80 percent of the population, and enhance signal strength along strategic borders.

Beyond infrastructure, the Indian media and entertainment sector is projected to grow by 7.2 per cent in 2025, reaching Rs 2.7 trillion.

Digital media now accounts for 32 per cent of total revenues, having overtaken television as the largest segment. OTT platforms, mobile gaming, and digital advertising are driving this shift, supported by rising internet penetration and changing consumer behaviour.

India’s creator economy is also gaining momentum, with over 2 million active digital creators influencing more than $350 billion in annual consumer spending.

This figure is expected to triple by 2030, positioning India as a global content powerhouse. The developments outlined in Parliament today reflect not just quantitative growth, but a qualitative shift in how India consumes, produces, and distributes media.

The convergence of public service broadcasting, private enterprise, and digital innovation is reshaping the country’s communication landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor