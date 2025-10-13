Indian minister Kirti Vardhan Singh joins global leaders at Sharm El-Sheikh peace summit

Sharm El-Sheikh, Oct 13 Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, represented India at the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit on Monday.

The high-level gathering, co-hosted by United States President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, brought together several world leaders to bolster regional stability in the Middle East.

The summit convened in the wake of significant developments in Gaza, including the release of all remaining hostages and the establishment of a ceasefire in the strip.

These milestones paved the way for renewed diplomatic momentum, aligning with US President Trump’s vision for enduring peace in the region.

Discussions focused on strengthening collective efforts to foster stability, with participants emphasising dialogue as the cornerstone of resolution.

India, a longstanding advocate for peaceful solutions in the Middle East, reaffirmed its commitment to resolving conflicts through diplomacy.

“India stands for peace in the Middle East and resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs declared.

New Delhi explicitly endorsed President Trump’s Gaza peace plan, while expressing appreciation for the pivotal roles played by Egypt and Qatar in facilitating hostage releases and advancing the peace process.

This participation underscores India’s consistent support for a negotiated two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, a position it has upheld for decades.

“We will support all efforts towards a lasting peace in the region,” the statement added, highlighting India’s proactive stance on global peacekeeping initiatives.

The event marks a crucial step forward following months of tension, with the ceasefire offering hope for de-escalation. President Trump hailed the summit as a “historic opportunity” to build on recent progress, while President Al-Sisi stressed Egypt’s mediation efforts in bridging divides.

As the world grapples with ongoing geopolitical challenges, India’s involvement signals its growing influence in international forums.

Officials noted that the summit’s outcomes could pave the way for broader economic and security cooperation, benefiting not just the Middle East but global stability.

Minister Singh’s attendance also reflects India’s balanced foreign policy, balancing relations with key players while prioritising humanitarian concerns. Back in New Delhi, the Ministry is preparing follow-up engagements to implement any agreed-upon measures.

